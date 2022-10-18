Versor Investments LP Takes $210,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

