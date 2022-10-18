Versor Investments LP Takes $224,000 Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -262.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

