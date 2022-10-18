Versor Investments LP Takes Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 54,688 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.79.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

