Versor Investments LP Takes Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth approximately $97,750,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

