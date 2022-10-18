Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PSN opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

