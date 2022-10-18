Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $24,351,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $12,538,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 274.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

