Vicor (VICR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter.

VICR opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. Vicor has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

