Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $662.28

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 662.28 ($8.00) and traded as low as GBX 586 ($7.08). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.24), with a volume of 339,629 shares traded.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 247.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 662.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 679.58.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

