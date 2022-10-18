Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.58. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 18,279 shares.

Viveve Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 371.96% and a negative return on equity of 197.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

