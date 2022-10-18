Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Lowered to $7.30 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:VVNT opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $407.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 35.6% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.