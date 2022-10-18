Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 122 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 145.55 ($1.76).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 100.02 ($1.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.45. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

