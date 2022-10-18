Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 120 by Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 145.55 ($1.76).

VOD stock opened at GBX 100.02 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a market capitalization of £27.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.45.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

