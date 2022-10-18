Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after purchasing an additional 672,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $867.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $828.01 and a 200-day moving average of $724.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
