Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

