Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,182 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.76 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

