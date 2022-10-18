Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,078 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

