Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 242 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:Y opened at $847.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $841.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.06. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

