Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNUG opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $93.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.