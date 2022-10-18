Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 166 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.80 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.