Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 171 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

