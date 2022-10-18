Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $165.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.83.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,048.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

