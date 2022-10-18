Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,459 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Evergy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.