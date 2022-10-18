Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,810 ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000.

Shares of TBX opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

