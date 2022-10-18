Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

