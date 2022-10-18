Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of INDY stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

