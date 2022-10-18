Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

