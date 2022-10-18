Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $208,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 239.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $921,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NUGT opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64.

