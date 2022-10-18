Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000.

Shares of CVAC opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

