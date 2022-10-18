Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $247,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 5.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.45.

ASML stock opened at $392.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.98 and its 200-day moving average is $521.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

