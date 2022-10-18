Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $281,000 Stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,613.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. Analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.