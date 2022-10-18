Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $291,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MKL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,147.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,284.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 651.97 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

