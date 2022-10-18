Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,122 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 160.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 200,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

