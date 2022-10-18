Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

