Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

