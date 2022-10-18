Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $3,641,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 6.6 %
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
