Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,697 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.