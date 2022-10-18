Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $6,616,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 112.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 975,934 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 257.4% during the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 552,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 318.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

