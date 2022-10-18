Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
SU stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
Suncor Energy Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
