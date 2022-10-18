Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 51,566 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,566 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,883 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UEC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 8.1 %

Uranium Energy Profile

Shares of UEC opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 194.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

