Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in International Seaways by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Seaways Stock Up 0.4 %

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,499 shares of company stock worth $1,180,982. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of -0.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

