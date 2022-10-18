Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Price Performance

About National Grid

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

