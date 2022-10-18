Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,517 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 308,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $336.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $153.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

