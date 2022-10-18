Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 79,190 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teekay by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teekay by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teekay stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $391.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.77. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.81 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

