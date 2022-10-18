Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.86. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.00.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

