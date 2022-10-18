Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,447 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,424 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

