Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,609 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Union by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Western Union by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Western Union by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.16.

NYSE WU opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

