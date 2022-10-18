Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 14,143 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Stock Performance
WKHS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WKHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
