Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 149 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $148,793,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 31.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,906,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,944,000 after purchasing an additional 454,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,077,000 after purchasing an additional 352,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

