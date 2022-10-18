Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 157 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Raymond James by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

