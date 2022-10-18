Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 242 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

